Leaders in Wichita chastise 3 over plot to smear mayor

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Elected officeholders in Wichita are formally chastising three GOP officials over a plot to smear the Democratic mayor of Kansas’ largest city and then try to shift the blame to a local Republican Party chairman. The controversy stems from an ad published on YouTube during last year’s mayoral election. The Sedgwick County Commission passed a resolution Wednesday censuring Commissioner Michael O’Donnell and formally requesting his resignation. Separately, the Wichita City Council passed a resolution on Tuesday saying Councilman James Clendenin had violated the city’s code of ethics. The council also condemned O’Donnell and state Rep. Michael Capps.