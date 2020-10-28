Iowa City schools following stricter quarantine rules than what state demands

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidance on Oct. 21, saying anyone who spends a total of 15 minutes in one day around someone who's COVID-19-positive needs to quarantine for 14 days.

The previous guidance was for 15 or more continuous minutes. The Iowa Department of Public Health's quarantine guidance is currently looser than both of these protocols.

"I think it's the best scientific advice," school board member J.P. Claussen said of the CDC guidelines.

Governor Reynolds eased Iowa's quarantine guidelines on September 29; saying if both people in close proximity to each other were wearing face coverings, then the exposed person doesn't need to quarantine.

Claussen says the district wants widespread use of face coverings but doesn't think it's a full-proof line of defense; mainly because young kids are known to remove their masks for parts of the day or cross-contaminate by touching their face.

"We know if there's widespread use of masks, we're going to reduce community spread. But I think the problem is in a school setting, there's no enforceability on that," Claussen said.

ICCSD says this was a move made after consulting with Johnson County Public Health. The decision is in line with past actions of the district; such as delaying the first day of school by two weeks and applying for multiple online-only waivers.

Nearby districts with more rural families and a smaller student body have been able to follow the governor's guidance with few issues.

The Solon Community School District (with roughly 1,500 students) has offered fully in-person learning since August 31 and has had only nine total cases of COVID-19 among staff and students.

"There's been no spread within the schools," SCSD Superintendent Davis Eidahl said. Eidahl says they've been splitting students up into groups of three to five and separating those groups throughout their buildings.

"If we had exposure within a group, then we were only quarantining 3-5 kids," Eidahl said.

Families will always have the choice to stay at home, as mandated by Governor Reynolds, but ICCSD says it too hopes to offer fully in-person learning at some point.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 109 active cases of COVID-19 in the Iowa City school district; either from a confirmed positive test or a presumed positive from a very close exposure or early symptoms.