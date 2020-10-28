Former DHS official says he wrote ‘Anonymous’ Trump critique

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Miles Taylor, a former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff, has announced that he is “Anonymous,” the senior White House administration official who claimed to be part of a “resistance” working “from within” to thwart President Donald Trump’s “worst inclinations."

Taylor, an outspoken Trump critic, tweeted Wednesday that he wrote the 2018 op-ed in The New York Times and a subsequent book. Anonymous' identity had been hidden until now.

Donald Trump is a man without character. It’s why I wrote “A Warning”...and it’s why me & my colleagues have spoken out against him (in our own names) for months. It’s time for everyone to step out of the shadows. My statement: https://t.co/yuhTgZ4bkq — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) October 28, 2020

Taylor writes in a statement six days before the election that he is a Republican and wanted Trump to succeed.

But he writes that, “too often in times of crisis, I saw Donald Trump prove he is a man without character, and his personal defects have resulted in leadership failures so significant that they can be measured in lost American lives.”

Taylor, who served as DHS chief of staff from 2017 to 2019, has already endorsed Democrat Joe Biden in the presidential race and created a group for former administration officials who are now public critics of the president.

He has accused Trump of using DHS for “political benefit” by focusing on issues that would help his campaign at the expense of more pressing matters.

You can read Taylor's full statement here.