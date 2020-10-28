For once, the Midwest is quiet

Here is a look at a loop of low-level water vapor across the country. This is taken via the GOES-16 weather satellite (Band 10).

It shows an upper-level, cutoff low pressure system in the Texas Panhandle and Hurricane Zeta churning through Mississippi.

Here is a look at the cutoff low half way up through the atmosphere at 500 mb. See the bullseye in Texas? That is a closed, stacked circulation that isn't moving very fast.

It is even evident about three quarters of the way up in the atmosphere (250 mb) where we can find jet streams.

It is essentially a dying system that is not tilted with height. It will slowly meander until the low fills in or gets carried away by the main flow. Meanwhile, it has brought snow, ice, and cold temperatures to the southwest. Here was a capture from yesterday of the various warnings in the south:

Meanwhile, Hurricane Zeta made landfall in southeast Louisiana as an upper-end category 2 hurricane with winds of 110 mph and life threatening storm surge. It then moved through New Orleans and into neighboring states. This was the fifth named storm to make landfall in Louisiana this year and the 11th storm to hit the US, both records. You can find more here.

And of course, fires out west continue to rage out of control. Here is a look at all active fires 50,000 acres or larger, courtesy of the Fire Weather and Avalanche Center.

https://www.fireweatheravalanche.org/fire/

Meanwhile, we are dealing with a few clouds from the rain down south. Otherwise, our forecast is looking very quiet with no measurable precipitation and fluctuating temperatures.