Ex-Texas officer’s trial set for next year in woman’s death

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A judge in Texas has tentatively set an August trial date for a former police officer charged with murder in the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson. Former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean, who is white, is accused of opening fire through a window and killing Jefferson, a Black woman who had been babysitting her young nephew. Dean resigned after he was charged with murder in the October 2019 shooting. A judge at pretrial proceedings Tuesday said the scheduling is fluid but that Dean “needs to be tried next year.” The judge says he’ll likely consider a motion to change the trial’s venue from Tarrant County, which is home to Fort Worth.