Dubuque mayor touts infrastructure progress, urges virus vigilance in ‘State of the City’ address

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) ---- Dubuque Mayor Roy D. Buol offered updates on critical city projects, while urging the public and businesses to continue to respect the city's mask mandate, during Wednesday's "State of the City" address.

Buol thanked the city's healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers, "for their critical and tireless efforts throughout this pandemic."

"This simple act of caring for one another is critical in limiting the spread of the virus," Buol said.

Buol says the Bee Branch Railroad Culverts project is nearly done. 5 out of the 6 culverts in the project are complete.

The sixth and final culvert is set to be completed by "early summer 2021."

"This project, along with storm sewer capacity improvement work on Kauffman Avenue, will increase the flood mitigation system's capacity to protect the area's residents and businesses from a 500 year rain event, ever more important with increasing climate change events," Buol said.

Mayor Buol also updated residents on the Roosevelt Street water tower project, which is scheduled to be competed in November of this year, Buol said.

Buol also touted the completion of the Southwest Arterial roadway, which was completed in August of this year.

"This is an access controlled roadway, meaning traffic lights or stop-signs will not be added," Buol said.

Buol praised recent art installation at Veterans Memorial Plaza, noting the scuplture "Skyward" was funded by the Dubuque Racing Association.

