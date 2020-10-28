DECISION 2020: Iowa House district candidate is a historic first

TAMA COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - Christina Blackcloud is the first Native American Woman up for an Iowa House seat in the November general election.

She will be running in Iowa House District 72 which covers Tama, and parts of Black Hawk and Marshall counties.

Former Executive Director of the Sac and Fox Tribe of the Mississippi in Iowa, otherwise known as the Meskwaki Nation, Blackcloud is the Democratic candidate on the ballot this year.

She earned a dual bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Human Resource Management from Buena Vista University. She also has over 15 years of experience in tribal government, as well as being a part of the Iowa Democratic Party for over 10 years.

"Taking care of our people, taking care of our youth, taking care of our elders, taking care of veterans," Blackcloud said. "As well as taking care of our land and water. Making sure that we have the ability to raise our families, and work within our communities in a healthy and safe environment."

Blackcloud understands the needs of the community firsthand. Growing up in the Meskwaki Nation, her family grew their own crops and pumped their own water. She assisted in the development of a local food system in the Meskwaki settlement to make organic foods more accessible in the food deserts that exist.

Blackcloud says she is a leader who will identify needs and come up with solutions within the communities she would represent. She also wants to bring a new voice to the fight for equality.

"I believe that we all deserve an equal voice in government no matter what your background is," Blackcloud said. "No matter what your skin color is, we all deserve an equal voice in government, and to be able to have a representative that listens and be able to advocate for those voices is what we really do need."

She ran for Iowa House District 72 once before but didn't make it past the primary.

Blackcloud is running against Republican incumbent Dean Fisher. He has served in the Iowa House since 2013. He earned a bachelor's degree in Electronics Engineering from DeVry Institute of Technology.

In his seven years as the Iowa House District 72 Representative, Fisher has served as the Township Clerk, was the Chairman of the Tama County Republican Party, and was appointed to the Tama County Pioneer Cemetery Association.