COVID-19 HALLOWEEN: What it may look like, how officials and communities are responding

(KWWL) - Costumes, candy, and trick-or-treating, Halloween is when folks of all ages get to transform into anything they want to be.

For the younger ones, it's their chance to collect as much candy in one night. However, COVID-19 seems to be playing a trick of its own this year.

Like many 2020 events, the pandemic has forced some changes to Halloween traditions, specifically trick-or-treating.

COUNTIES

Health departments across Eastern Iowa have released statements discouraging trick-or-treating. Black Hawk County Health Directors Dr. Nafissa Egbuonye and David Koch said it's too risky and will give COVID-19 a better chance to spread.

"Traditional trick-or-treating where basically trick-or-treaters, little kids go door to door and are handed out candy is really a high-risk activity." Dr. Nafissa Egbuonye

"Even with all of the ids may be congregating on your front doorsteps, while they get their treats, is really our concern." David Koch

CITIES

Cities are enduring the same worries. Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart said the city will still hold trick-or-treating hours, but wants everyone to celebrate in creative ways and follow CDC guidelines.

"The only thing we're doing is try to follow these guidelines so that we can try to keep people safe," Hart said.

Other cities like Cedar Falls and Dubuque have similar guidelines and are also setting trick-or-treating hours.

However, Cedar Falls' Mayor Rob Green and Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan are urging people to celebrate carefully.

"We knew that people were going to be out. If we weren't going to prohibit trick-or-treating altogether, people were going to be out and about so, for me, it was a public safety concern." Mayor Rob Green

"Even limiting the amount of houses you go to will help not going to places where you would be at higher risk." Mary Rose Corrigan

COMMUNITIES

Since the release of restrictions and recommendations, some residents are frustrated. Mothers like Jennifer Glidewell and Dani White believe kids are in need of normalcy.



Both Glidewell and White with their children.

"Just kids out having fun and just being kids, they deserve it. They've been through a lot in the past six months," Glidewell said.

"They've already gone back to school, so why take it way, I mean we're wearing masks," White said.

NEW NORMAL

But don't worry, Halloween is not being canceled. Cities and health departments are merely recommending low-risk activities, to keep your family of little monsters safe.

"We can't cancel Halloween, that is a national recognition on October 31st, but what I can do is try to help keep people safe by having low-risk activities." Mayor Quentin Hart

Cities knowing they can't stop people from trick-or-treating, officials are encouraging people who pass out candy, to get creative.

After seeing Waterloo's recommendations, mother Anastasia Fowler couldn't stand the idea of kids not having a fun night full of fright.

"I got really mad, I actually sat there and yelled at my husband about it and I said no this can't happen," Fowler exclaimed.

Therefore, she decided to put on her witches hat, got to thinking, and turned her front yard into a spooky big top.





Fowler's 'front yard circus' will include carnival games like a ring toss.

"I figured having the circus would be a little fun, we can keep social distancing, everything can be sanitized," Fowler said, "and we're going to have little treats you can get with each game."

And just a few blocks away is Kami Griffin, who has decided to make goody bags for boys and ghouls to grab and go.



Griffin spent time putting an assortment of candies into treat bags and will leave them in her front yard Halloween night.

"With everything that's going on it's like, it's like why cancel Halloween," Griffin said. "I mean we are outdoors, getting candy, I'm pretty sure we could follow the same guidelines outside as we can inside."

SAFETY:

SOME RECOMMENED ACTIVITIES ARE:

pumpkin carving

decorate your house

virtual costume parties or contests

watch Halloween movies from home

visit a pumpkin patch or orchard

outdoor scavenger hunt

make treat bags

If you decide to participate in traditional trick-or-treating, officials advise taking proper precautions.





The CDC also recommends folks to avoid any direct contact with trick-or-treaters and to stay six feet apart both indoors and outdoors.

Health officials realize the pandemic may feel like hocus pocus at this point, but believe if families follow precautions, they can still have a scary good time during this COVID-19 Halloween.

