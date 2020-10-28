Change of plea scheduled in Rudy Giuliani-related case

NEW YORK (AP) — A change-of-plea hearing is set for Thursday for a man charged with conspiring with associates of Rudy Giuliani to make illegal campaign contributions. The hearing for David Correia was announced in a filing Wednesday in Manhattan federal court. Correia could become the first conviction among four men charged last year with using straw donors to make illegal contributions to politicians they thought could aid their political and business interests. Two other men who have pleaded not guilty in the case allegedly worked with Giuliani to try to get Ukrainian officials to investigate the son of Democrat Joe Biden. Messages seeking comment were left with Correia’s lawyers. A spokesperson for prosecutors declined to comment.