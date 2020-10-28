BREAKING: Theresa Greenfield pauses RV tour after staffers come into contact with positive COVID case

IOWA (KWWL) -- Theresa Greenfield's campaign is temporarily pausing her RV tour, including Wednesday's events, after some of her staffers came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Democratic Senate candidate is regularly tested and recently tested negative but will be tested again, according to her campaign.

They released the following statement on Wednesday morning:

"We’ve learned that some members of our campaign came into contact with someone last week who subsequently tested positive for coronavirus. While masks and social distancing measures are required at all of our in-person events, our campaign is temporarily pausing our RV tour, including today’s events, at the advice of medical professionals in order to take appropriate precautions to ensure we protect the health and safety of Iowans and our team. Theresa regularly gets tested for COVID-19 and recently tested negative, but she’s getting tested again to be safe. She is eager to get back on her GOTV tour once we get test results and we’re absolutely certain it’s safe to do so, which is hopefully very soon.” Communications Director, Sam Newton

Greenfield made a few stops throughout Iowa along her GOTV Tour on Tuesday. She was in Des Moines, Marshalltown, Clear Lake and Rippey.

