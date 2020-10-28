Artist Tracey Emin reveals she had operation for cancer

LONDON (AP) — British artist Tracey Emin says she was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year and is in remission after an operation. In an interview published Wednesday, Emin told the website Artnet that a malignant tumor was discovered on her bladder in the spring. She said she had surgery in the summer in which many of her reproductive organs were removed and she was fitted with a stoma bag. Emin, who is 57, is renowned for self-revealing works including “My Bed” and “Everyone I Have Ever Slept With.” She said she has been unable to paint since her operation but has worked on a series of photographs and feels she still has lots of work left to do.