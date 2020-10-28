AP Explains: Trump pushes questions about Joe Biden’s son

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s campaign is pushing a familiar line of attack against Democrat Joe Biden in the final days of the presidential campaign: unverified allegations about Biden’s son and his foreign business ties. But reporting in the New York Post, and the emergence of a man who says he worked with Hunter Biden, have raised more questions than answers, including about the authenticity of emails at the center of the story. The origins of renewed allegations trace back to Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who has repeatedly pushed unfounded claims about the Bidens.