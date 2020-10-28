Anxiety 2020: Voters worry about safety at the polls

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans are worried about the Nov. 3 election, an anxiety many haven’t carried during years of largely peaceful displays of democracy. But President Donald Trump has refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power and called for an army of “poll watchers” to monitor the vote. That’s part of what fuels concern this year could be different. Rising gun sales have contributed to the worry. Election officials and voting advocates are on high alert. Election officials are training poll workers on how to de-escalate conflict. Millions of Americans are voting despite the worries: More than 67 million people have already voted, more than 23 million of those in person.