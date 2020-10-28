Allen Hospital adapts to COVID-19 testing as winter approaches

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- COVID-19 testing is vital for the pandemic and curbing the spread of the virus. This winter could present challenges in terms of weather as much of the testing has occurred through drive-thru sites.

At Waterloo's UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital, testing continues for patients preparing for an elective procedures. They've made use of what was once an ambulance garage on the hospital's north side along Donald Street.

By appointment only, patients will drive up in one of two lanes. There are a number of signs directing drivers to the testing site. Staff, like Pre-Admission Screening Nurse Tina Hansen, see it as a safe alternative for patients.

"They're able to drive through. They don't have to get out in the cold weather, prevention of slipping, falling, and it also keeps them secluded from going into areas with other people," Hansen said.

When asked about working in the cold weather, Hansen said, "We live in Iowa. We accept it. We'll adapt."

Hansen said she enjoys working outdoors and praised the rest of the team for putting patients first and their convenience second.

The hospital has implemented a number of measures to allow for the testing to continue to occur in the garage because it's at the best interest of the patient.

Heaters or fans have been used throughout the last several months to keep the process climate controlled.

A remodel is underway for an area off the garage that will become a staff warming center.

They'll be able to monitor for a patient's arrival through a security camera feed with a monitor inside.

Because it is a former garage, they're also able to shield themselves with the bay doors for when those icy, Iowa winds become too much.

"As staff members, whether you're a registration person or a nurse, you committed yourself into patient care," Hansen said.

They receive about 1-2 positive test results a week. While they don't know the result upon leaving, staff educate patients on how they should self-isolate if their test were to come back positive.