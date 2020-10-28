Active Atlantic hurricane season continues

The active hurricane season in the Atlantic basin continues as Hurricane Zeta charges toward the Louisiana coastline.

Zeta is the 27th named storm this season.

It has been an unprecedented season, with numerous records being broken. Meteorologist Phil Klotzbach at Colorado State University is a fantastic follow on Twitter. He is full of Atlantic hurricane season statistics. The only other season to have the name 'Zeta' used was 2005, when Tropical Storm Zeta formed on November 29. This year, Zeta formed on October 25, making it the earliest named 27th storm of the season .

Hurricane Zeta is the strongest hurricane to track in the western Gulf of Mexico this late in the calendar year.

Zeta is forecast to be a Category 2 as it makes landfall in southeastern Louisiana later this afternoon and evening. It would be the 6th hurricane to make landfall in the continental US this season, tying the hurricane seasons of 1886 and 1985.

With Zeta making landfall in the US later today, it will become the 11th tropical system to make landfall in the lower 48 this season. The previous record was 9 in 1916.

Louisiana has been battered with tropical storms and hurricanes this season. Zeta is forecast to become the fifth landfalling storm this season. Earlier in the season, Cristobal, Marco, Laura and Delta made landfall in the state.

Hurricane season runs through November 30th.