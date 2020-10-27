WHITE HOUSE WATCH: Rasmussen survey shows President Trump and Joe Biden neck and neck

(KWWL) -- With one week until Election Day, a new survey shows a tight race for the White House.

Every day, Rasmussen Reports comes out with an updated presidential race survey.

The latest survey of likely U.S. voters shows Joe Biden earning 49% support and President Donald Trump earning 47%. Three percent prefer another candidate, while two percent are undecided.

The margin of error is +/- 2.5 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. 1,500 likely voters were surveyed both online and over the telephone.

TO SEE HOW THE SURVEY WAS WORDED, CLICK HERE.

On Monday, President Trump was ahead for the first time since mid-September, edging out Biden 48% to 47%. According to Rasmussen, the race has been tightening since the start of October.

The latest report shows the President is earning 82% support among Republicans. Biden has 78% of the Democratic vote.

The most current NBC News poll shows Biden leading the race at 51.7% and President Trump at 43.9%.