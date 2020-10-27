Voting by mail isn’t so easy on Native American reservations

MISSION, S.D. (AP) — Native American voting advocates say the slow-moving nature of mail on large reservations puts the people who live there at a disadvantage to getting their votes counted. They have launched a series of legal challenges in several states to gain accommodations for reservation voters, but with the election only days away, they are pressing people to figure out how to get their ballot counted as the coronavirus upends life in Native American communities. As coronavirus cases surge across the Dakotas and Montana, voting groups have tried to get creative as they dodge the virus.