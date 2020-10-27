Video app TikTok leans into e-commerce with Shopify deal

The popular short-form video app TikTok is moving closer to becoming a marketplace for buying stuff. Canadian e-commerce platform Shopify said Tuesday it’s made a deal with TikTok enabling merchants to create “shoppable” video ads that drive customers to online stores. The partnership was announced Tuesday amid stalled negotiations for Walmart to buy a 7.5% stake in the video app. Walmart’s planned investment is part of a government-forced deal that would rescue TikTok from a threatened ban by President Donald Trump over its Chinese ownership.