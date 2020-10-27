Consumer confidence dips to 100.9 as virus spreads in US

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence dipped slightly in October as coronavirus cases continue to rise across the country. The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell to a reading of 100.9, from 101.8 in September. Consumer spending accounts for 70% of economic activity in the U.S., so a decline in confidence gets a lot of attention from economists, especially as the U.S. heads into the holiday shopping season. Consumer confidence fell to 85.7 in April as large swaths of the country went into lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.