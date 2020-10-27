UNI president allows previously blocked anti-abortion group

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP/KWWL) -- The president of the University of Northern Iowa has overridden an earlier decision by the school's student government that had denied recognition of a student anti-abortion group.

UNI President Mark Nook ruled Sunday that Students for Life of America will be allowed to form a local chapter on campus.

The Northern Iowa Student Government (NISG) had denied the group's application on October 7, saying it could create a hostile environment and would not meet the campus' "good faith" policy.

UNI Students for Life had met all the criteria to become a registered student organization and appealed the decision to the NISG Supreme Court, which also denied the request.

The group then appealed to Nook on October 20, as the President's Office makes the final determination. In his decision, Nook said the student government overlooked the school's policies protecting free speech and indicated it's denial appeared to discriminate against the group.

In a release from the Office of the President, Nook concluded:

“Universities exist to give students and all members of the university community an opportunity to wrestle with a vast diversity of ideas and opinions, to challenge their perception of their own identity and the beliefs and opinions of others, and to grow in their understanding of natural and social systems. Neither the University nor NISG endorses any student organization’s viewpoints by approving them as student organizations. By denying them recognition when they intend, in good faith, to engage in lawful activities, we deny them their right to free speech and assembly guaranteed to them by the First Amendment.” Mark Nook, UNI President

The full decision from President Nook is here: