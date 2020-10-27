President Trump, Sen. Ernst lead initial results from Iowa Youth Straw Poll races

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Secretary of State Paul Pate has released initial results from his Youth Straw Poll, which is open to students of every grade level and youth civic organizations. Thousands of students across the state "mock" voted for the presidential race, along with Iowa's U.S. Senate and U.S. House races.

As of 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, over 27,000 students have cast their votes and President Donald Trump is leading former Vice President Joe Biden in the presidential race 57%-31%. Kanye West has taken 9% of students' votes.

In the U.S. Senate race, incumbent Sen. Joni Ernst is at 55%, leading challenger Theresa Greenfield, who is at 36%.

For the U.S. House races, all the republican nominees are ahead. In District 1, Ashley Hinson is beating Abby Finkenauer 56%-45%. In District 2, Mariannette Miller-Meeks leads Rita Hart 56%-44%. In District 3, David Young is beating Cindy Axne by two points, 48%-46%. Finally, in District 4, Randy Feenstra is leading J.D. Scholten 67%-33%.

Some of the students who participated in the Youth Straw Poll will be eligible to vote in the real election next week.

Pate says that he hopes the experience helps students gain interest for civic engagement.

"This is a fun, hands-on learning experience that hopefully will create a lifelong interest in civics and elections for these students," Pate said. "My thanks to everyone who participated and the teachers and school leaders across the state for organizing this event."

While the Youth Straw Poll is a mock election of mostly underage students, the latest Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research Poll has Joe Biden is leading among both men and women in Iowa.

More results from the Youth Straw Poll are expected to come in on Wednesday and you can view vote totals here.