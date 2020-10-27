TRACKING: Slightly Warmer Temperatures

Tonight: The clouds south of Cedar Rapids clear this evening. The sky will be clear for all eastern Iowa overnight. Another cold night is ahead with lows dropping into the 20s by morning.

Wednesday: Sunshine for everyone and all day. The wind is from the west at 5-15 mph. Temperatures are a little warmer as we get close to 50. Still cooler than normal, but better than the 30s. Clouds increase overnight with lows near 30.

Thursday: A little more cloud cover during the day and a north wind will result in slightly cooler temperatures…highs in the mid-40s. Clouds gradually clear during the afternoon with a north wind at 10-15 mph.

Friday: A really nice day to end the week. Lots of sunshine, a light south wind, and highs near 50.

Saturday: It will be a breezy day. The south wind helps push highs into the mid-50s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Sunday: It is another breezy day, but this time the wind is from the northwest (colder direction). Highs are in the mid-40s with a mostly sunny sky.