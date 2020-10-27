TRACKING: Cold temperatures today, but near normal for tomorrow

Today: Mostly sunny skies for Eastern Iowa, with a few clouds that may linger over our southern counties. Temperatures will still be cold, with highs in the mid 30s to low 40s further south. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph, which may help bump our temperatures up a bit from yesterday.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies for our overnight tonight. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph, which should help keep most of our locations out of the teens. Low temperatures should be near the low to mid 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer for the midweek. Southwest winds will be at 5-10 mph. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Normal temperatures should be around 57 degrees for this time of the year, so at least we will be getting closer to that!

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy skies will move in overnight Wednesday. Low temperatures will be in the low 30s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies will overspread Eastern Iowa. A low-pressure system and Zeta will pass to our south causing all of the cloud cover that day. We’re not expecting any rain from these systems, but that explains the cloud cover. Winds will shift to the northeast and will be breezy, which will drop temperatures to the mid 40s.

The end of the work week and weekend looks to be nice, with dry conditions and temperatures in the 50s. It’ll be breezy this weekend as well.