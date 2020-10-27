TRACKING: Another chilly October day

Today: We start the day with cloud cover, but it will become mostly sunny. It’s going to be another cold day with high temperatures reaching the middle 30s to near 40° with a west wind 5-15 mph, turning southwest toward evening.

Tonight: Clear and cold once again. Low temperatures will be in the lower to middle 20s with a southwest wind 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: The southwest wind continues, and that will help warm temperatures into the upper 40s and lower 50s. The sky will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Thursday: It will be a touch cooler with a north wind 10-20 mph as the remnants of Hurricane Zeta will merge with a low pressure system to our south and track through the Ohio Valley. Eastern Iowa stays dry, but we will have quite a bit of cloud cover.

Friday and Halloween: It will be dry and warmer. Highs will be in the lower 50s Friday, with upper 50s possible on Halloween.