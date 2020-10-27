Thousands of Bangladeshi Muslims rally against France

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — About 10,000 Bangladeshis from an Islamist group have marched through the capital to denounce the display of caricatures of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad in France. The protesters from Islami Andolon Bangladesh on Tuesday carried banners and placards reading “All Muslims of the world, unite” and “Boycott France.” They also carried a large cut-out of a photo of French President Emmanuel Macron and hung shoes around its neck. Muslim-majority countries have been outraged by Macron’s remarks last week in which he refused to condemn the publication or showing of caricatures of Muhammad. An 18-year-old of Chechen origin is accused of the Oct. 16 beheading near Paris of a French teacher who had shown caricatures of Muhammad.