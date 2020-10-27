The Hearst Center for the Arts hosting a mask pop-up to amplify Halloween spirits

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - Halloween is just a few days away, and the pandemic will make it look a little different this year. Trying to make the best out of a COVID-19 Halloween, the Hearst Center for the Arts is hosting a monster mask pop-up.

Having the pop-up station in-front of their building, they thought it would be fun for folks of all ages to make their own masks to match their costumes or to simply get into the Halloween spirit.

Knowing it has been hard for many this year, education coordinator Angie Hickok believes this can mask-wearing fun.

"We figured it would just be a really fun thing to do in not such a fun year we've had and still yeah stay safe," Hickok said.

Hickok also told "KWWL" with cities encouraging social distancing on Halloween night, this could also be a great way to be both creative and safe.

"We thought given the times, COVID, we want everyone to have a safe, fun Halloween so we thought like i said you can make it with your costume and if your city is having trick or treating you could have fun and stay safe."

There will be several craft options, including paint and patches. Hickok said they will have about 50 cloth masks for folks to paint on and are encouraging the community to stop by before they run out.

The monster mask pop-up will take place on October 29th from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

