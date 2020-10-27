Thai royalists rally in counterpoint to student protesters

BANGKOK (AP) — Several hundred Thai royalists have staged a rally in central Bangkok to display their loyalty to the country’s king as growing protests by young activists have made unprecedented criticism of the monarchy. The rally had been heavily publicized on social media, but the turnout of around 300 people was a small fraction of the thousands of pro-democracy protesters that rally on an almost daily basis. Supporters of the monarchy tend to be much older than the student-led pro-democracy crowd. For many older Thais, any criticism of the monarchy is practically sacrilege, as it is considered the bedrock of their national identity.