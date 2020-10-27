Sustainable Dubuque lands grant, sets sights on reducing carbon footprint

DUBUQUE, Iowa. --- Sustainable Dubuque has been awarded a $8,500 Partners for Places mini-grant from The Funders Network and the Urban Sustainability Directors Network.

This is meant to jump-start the planning process by which Dubuque hopes to reduce carbon emissions by 50% over the next decade.

The announcement doesn't mean that the famous Dubuque clock tower is going to become a wind turbine, though.

Funds from the grant will be used to conduct a community engagement program, exploring how to reduce costs and burdens for marginalized communities with smaller steps toward sustainability.

"We want to start at the very basic, neighborhood level," Gina Bell, Sustainable Communities Coordinator for the city, said.

They plan to begin outreach in November, with meetings being held for the remainder of the year. This work will inform a larger grant proposal in early 2021.

After collecting input, the City hopes to devise ways to benefit residents through sustainability efforts.

The Dubuque County Energy District already performs Home Energy Audits, which can tell you how to make your home or business more energy-efficient.

The project will be conducted in partnership with the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque and the Switching Places Foundation via Partners for Places, a matching grant program which is a joint project of the Funders Network and the Urban Sustainability Directors Network.