Suspect arrested for burglary and kidnapping in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. (KWWL) - Cedar Rapids Police were called to the 1000 block of Center Point Road NE for a disturbance on Oct. 27.

A man, who initially called police, said he had been shot by another man who entered his home.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 33-year-old man who identified himself as the 911 caller. He wasn't injured.

He told police a suspect broke into his home and took a 20-year-old female.

The female victim was apparently the male victim's girlfriend, and the suspect's ex-girlfriend.

Officers found a shell casing and damage to the ceiling of the home.

On Tuesday, police found the female victim in Cedar Rapids at her home.

The specific details on how she was able to safely return home are part of the ongoing investigation.

The woman was injured after being assaulted by the suspect during the abduction.

Just before 3 p.m., officers located the suspect in Marion. He was arrested after a short vehicle and foot chase.

Nicholas Jauan Hallman, 26, was arrested for Kidnapping-2nd Degree, Burglary-1st Degree, Assault Domestic Abuse with Injury, two counts of Going Armed with Intent, two counts of Intimidation with a Weapon, two counts of Carrying Weapons, and Assault While Participating in a Felony.

Additional charges will be filed by the Marion Police Department regarding the vehicle and foot chase that took place when officers tried to stop the suspect's vehicle.