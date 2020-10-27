Police: Virginia man found in car trunk after crash in Miami

MIAMI (AP) — Miami-Dade police said authorities found the body of an aspiring hip-hop artist inside the trunk of a Virginia man’s car after he crashed on a Miami highway. Robert Deupree Avery Coltrain was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Brian Trotter. A police report said Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash on the Palmetto Expressway Sunday. Authorities towed Coltrain’s car to a mall, where they smelled rotting flesh coming from the vehicle. Trotter was found dead in the trunk of the car. Police said Coltrain and Trotter were longtime friends. It’s unclear whether Coltrain had an attorney.