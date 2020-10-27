Philadelphia police shooting of Black man sparks unrest, more than 30 officers hurt

PHILADELPHIA (AP/NBC NEWS/CNN) -- Police shot and killed a 27-year-old Black man on a Philadelphia street after yelling at him to drop his knife, sparking violent protests that police said injured 30 officers and led to dozens of arrests.

The shooting occurred Monday afternoon as officers responded to a call for a person with a weapon.

Police spokesperson Tanya Little said officers who arrived repeatedly ordered the man to drop the knife.

Video of the fatal confrontation posted on social media shows officers pointing their guns at the man, later identified as Walter Wallace.

He walks toward the officers as they back away from him in the street, guns still aimed at him.

Both officers then fired several times. Wallace was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

"Around 2:43 p.m. today, officers received a radio call for a person with a weapon. Turned out to be a knife. Responding officers witnessed a male who was on the block. They immediately noticed he had a knife in his possession and he was brandishing it and waving it erratically. Officers ordered him several times to drop the weapon. Unfortunately, he refused to do so. After a short time, the male continued to follow after the officers while brandishing a weapon. Officers ordered him to drop it several more times. Unfortunately, he did not and the officers discharged their weapons several more times striking the male." Sgt. Eric Gripp, Philadelphia Police

WARNING: The video below may be disturbing or upsetting to viewers.

Philadelphia cops fatally shot Walter Wallace Jr. today, firing 10+ times at him while he stood at least 10ft away. He allegedly had a knife but cops made NO attempts at de-escalating the situation in this video. They went straight to killing Wallace in front of his loved ones! pic.twitter.com/U2zYGqK7Ag — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) October 27, 2020

Hundreds of people took to the streets to protest the shooting late Monday into early Tuesday.

Police say at least 30 officers were injured in the unrest. At least one was hit by a truck and hospitalized for injuries, including a broken leg. 29 officers were treated and released.

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #Five President, John McNesby, is asking for everyone to wait for the investigation to be complete and to not vilify the department.

At least 10 people were arrested.