Oct. 27: 1,178 new COVID-19 cases in Iowa, 22 more deaths, 1,429 recoveries

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 1,178 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 116,452.

The state's website says that of the 117,630 people who have tested positive, 89,413 have recovered. This is 1,429 more recoveries than what the state reported Monday.

The number of active positive cases in the state is 28,217.

The state is reporting 22 additional deaths within this time frame, leaving the state's death toll at 1,658.

There were 78 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 564, which is up from 561. This sets another record-breaking number for hospitalizations. Of those hospitalizations, 128 are in the ICU and 46 are on ventilators.

In Iowa, there's been 4,434 new tests given and a total of 943,995 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing new data at 10 a.m. Monday. There were 19 more positive cases for a total of 6,302 cases in the county. There were 27 more recoveries, leaving a total of 4,442. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 98 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 10.5 percent.

LINN COUNTY

According to the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard at 10 a.m. Tuesday, there were 59 new positive cases, leaving a total of 5,498 reported cases since 10 a.m. Monday. There were 68 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 4,168 recoveries. There were three additional deaths, leaving a total of 138 deaths. There are 23 current hospitalizations in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 8.8 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Tuesday, there are 40 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Monday. This brings the total to 5,890 reported cases. There have been 13 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 5,150 recoveries. A total of 46,245 have been tested. There were no additional deaths, leaving the total at 30 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 5.9 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Tuesday, there are 44 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Monday. This brings the total to 5,200 reported cases. There were 94 more recoveries reported for a total of 3,340 3,434. A total of 35,895 people have been tested. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 57 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 15.2 percent.

