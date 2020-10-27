Nigeria to investigate the shooting of protesters in Lagos

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — A Nigerian official says the shootings of peaceful protesters in Nigeria last week will be investigated by a judicial committee as some seek accountability for the worst turmoil in decades in Africa’s most populous country. The panel is also investigating alleged atrocities committed by the disbanded police unit known as the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, or SARS. Protests against the squad continued last week even after authorities agreed to ban it. Last week’s shootings sparked international condemnation. But the Nigerian army has denied any soldiers were at the Lekki toll plaza, drawing further criticism.