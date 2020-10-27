Migrant boat sinks crossing Channel; France rescues 18

PARIS (AP) — A boat with an unknown number of migrants on board trying to cross the English Channel to Britain has sunk off the French coast, prompting an extensive rescue operation that has saved 18 migrants so far. It is unclear if any migrants died in the sinking. French authorities Tuesday mobilized five ships and a Belgian helicopter nearby after the migrant boat was reported to be in distress off the coast of Dunkirk. The regional French maritime authority said in a statement that 18 people were rescued and are receiving treatment in hospitals in Calais and Dunkirk. French maritime officials routinely rescue migrants trying to cross the Channel and warn against the risky crossing.