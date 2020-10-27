Iowa elections officials concerned over surge in virus cases

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Elections officials in Iowa are worried about the state’s rising number of coronavirus cases, saying that any illnesses or absences among key workers and volunteers could hinder their services through Election Day. A week before the election, Iowa is reporting a new high 7-day average of about 1,300 daily infections, record numbers of hospitalizations and a surge in deaths. County elections commissioners say they hope the virus does not sideline any of their small full-time staffs and experienced poll workers. Officials warn any unexpected absences or last-minute substitutes could lead to delays and long lines, particularly because social distance will be required for those waiting.