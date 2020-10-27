Iowa City Police respond to reports of shots fired Monday afternoon

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa City Police responded to multiple reports of shots fired Monday afternoon around 3 p.m. near Westwinds Drive and Roberts Road.

No injuries were reported to police but officers located shell casings from two different handguns, suggesting at least two shooters.

Authorities also say there were two vehicles reported to have been involved, one of which is described as having a black and “boxy" style (possibly a Kia Soul).

There is an active investigation and Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275.