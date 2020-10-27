Embattled Malaysian PM gets respite but survival in balance

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A key ally’s reaffirmed support for Malaysia’s prime minister offers him a respite after his failed bid to declare a coronavirus emergency, but his political survival still hangs in the balance. Eight months after taking office, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is being challenged by opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, who says he has majority support to form a new government with defections from Muhyiddin’s ruling coalition. The support reportedly comes from a now-sidelined partner in the unelected governing coalition. Analysts warn the situation is still fluid and Muhyiddin’s position with just a two-seat majority is precarious.