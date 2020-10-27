Daylight Saving Time Ends Sunday

Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday (Nov. 1) at 2 AM. Twice a year, the topic of getting rid of Daylight Saving Time seems to get people talking. Sunday we turn the clocks back one hour. I thought I would put a table of sunrise and sunset times together to see what it would look like if we did not turn the clocks back one hour Sunday, through March 1.

One thing that stands out is how sunrise would be at 8:39 AM on January 1 if we didn't turn the clocks back one hour. Thinking about this from the standpoint of children going to school... all of the kids would be going to school in the dark. It would be nice to not have the sunset before 5 PM. It might be more of a safety issue to have all of the children going to school in the dark for a few weeks. I am sure there are some pros and cons to switching.