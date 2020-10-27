Change of venue denied in Chris Bagley murder trial

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The trial for a man accused of stabbing and killing another man in 2018 will stay in Linn County.

Drew Blahnik, 33, is charged with first-degree murder, obstructing prosecution and abuse of a corpse in connection to the death of 31-year-old Chris Bagley of Walker. Blahnik's attorney pushed for a change of venue, arguing media coverage of the case would make it impossible to find an impartial jury.

Bagley went missing in December 2018. His body was found later in March of 2019 buried at a home in Cedar Rapids. Investigators say the stabbing may have been retaliation for Bagley's robbery of a large-scale marijuana trafficker.

Blahnik's defense team presented several internet, newspaper, and television articles at a hearing in September, in which the change of venue request was made. Judge Christopher Bruns denied the request Monday, saying Blahnik's lawyer failed to prove there is a substantial likelihood of jury prejudice.

Blahnik was co-defendants with Drew Wagner, 35, who took a plea deal earlier this year for his role in the murder. Wagner will testify during Blahnik's trial, which is set to begin in Linn County on February 15, 2021.

