Cedar Falls sweeps West for a spot in the 5A State Volleyball Tournament

CEDAR FALLS(KWWL)--To earn a spot in the 5A State Volleyball tournament , Defending Champion Cedar Falls had to win just one qualifying match. But it was tricky because the Tigers had to beat arch rival Waterloo West for the fourth time this season.

Mission accomplished. Cedar Falls beat West in straight sets, 25-17, 25-20, 25-12 to earn another trip to state. The Tigers will take a 26-5 record into the tournament which begins next Monday in Cedar Rapids.