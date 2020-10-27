Black Hawk County jail implementing rolling lockdowns after positive COVID-19 tests

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office is implementing safety protocols after multiple inmates at the jail have tested positive for COVID-19.

Four inmates have tested positive for the virus according to Sheriff Tony Thompson. One inmate was in the general population and the other three were recent arrivals at the jail and were going through the standard 14 days of isolation for incoming inmates. Test results came back last week and all four inmates remain in the jail.

The general population inmate that tested positive has been placed in isolation and officials are awaiting a follow-up test to confirm the results. A general population inmate tested positive earlier in the pandemic, but a follow-up test determined it was a false positive.

When test results came back last week, visitations were put on pause and jail officials had planned to do so for 14 days. The sheriff's office backed off from that decision on Monday and visitations are expected to resume on Tuesday.

Jail staff have implemented rolling lockdowns to keep half of the inmates within a pod at a given time to cut down on contact and allow more time for cleaning. Half of the inmates are given access outside of their cells while the other half remain in their cells. The facility is then cleaned and then the inmates switch.

Masks are mandatory for staff and inmates are required to wear masks when they're outside of their cells.

This is a developing story and will be updated.