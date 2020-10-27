Belarus leader seeks to punish striking workers, students

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko is urging officials to take action against plant workers and students who participate in a strike called by the opposition to protest his remaining in power. University students left classes to march in rallies and some factory employees stopped working Monday. The authoritarian leader refused an ultimatum by the opposition to resign following his reelection in a vote in August that is widely seen as rigged. Over 500 people were detained in the capital of Minsk and other cities since Monday. Large crowds have taken part in protests that are now in their third month in Belarus since officials said Lukashenko defeated his widely popular challenger, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who is now in exile in Lithuania. 26-year rule.