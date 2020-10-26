Waterloo police, fire hires will receive $5,000 in hiring bonuses

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Waterloo City Council passed unanimously a resolution giving $5,000 in sign-on bonuses for new hires within the police and fire departments if the applicant has certified training at the time of hire.

Proposed by Councilman Dave Boesen during a Monday work session is aimed at saving both departments budget costs.

The hiring and academy training of a non-certified police officer costs the city $20,000. Training an employee or new hire for Waterloo Fire Rescue to a certified paramedic costs the department $15,000.

The bonus of $5,000 would save $15,000 on police hires and $10,000 for paramedic and firefighter hires.

A non-certified police officer spends 16 weeks training at the Iowa

Law Enforcement Academy. During the time of the academy, the City of Waterloo pays the new hire a full salary and benefits during their

training at the academy.

Training a current employee of Waterloo Fire Rescue for paramedic training is a yearlong program with classroom and field training.

Firefighters attending paramedic school requires backfilling their position to maintain staffing levels. The cost of backfilling has an impact on the fire department budget.

The bonus also helps with staffing, overtime and employee burnout. The resolution would allow certified police and fire officials to skip some training to work sooner.

"We are competing with other cities like Cedar Falls and Iowa City who offer more appealing incentives for officers and fire personnel," Boesen said at the Oct. 19 work session.

Maj. Joe Leibold for Waterloo police and Fire Chief Pat Treloar says their department sees a mix of applicants. Their estimates show about 70% uncertified and 30% certified applicants apply for positions.

Councilman Patrick Morrissey inquired to Boesen and other departments that a similar sign-on bonus could be developed in other city departments.

"There's other certifications other departments have, let's say a forester, because we'd be hiring a certified forester. If that's something we want to look at down the road, I wouldn't have a problem doing that," Boesen said.