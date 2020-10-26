Vice President Mike Pence visiting Des Moines on Thursday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) — Vice President Mike Pence will be speaking at a 'Make America Great Again!' victory rally in Des Moines on Thursday, Oct. 29.

The rally will be at the Des Moines International Airport at 1:30 p.m., with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. and closing at 1 p.m. Tickets can be registered here.

Pence said he plans to maintain an aggressive campaign schedule this week despite Chief of Staff Marc Short testing positive for COVID-19.

Both Pence and his wife tested negative for the virus.

Everyone attending the rally will be given a temperature check, masks which they are instructed to wear, and access to hand sanitizer.