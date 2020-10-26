UN investigator says Belarus must stop repressing its people

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. human rights investigator for Belarus is demanding that the government “stop repressing its own people.” Anais Marin said Monday at least 20,000 people were detained in August and September and hundreds reportedly beaten, intimidated, tortured or ill-treated while being held. she was quoting sources in the Interior Ministry and non-governmental organizations for those figures and said most detainees have ended up facing administrative or criminal charges. She urged Belarus’ authorities in a virtual speech to the U.N. General Assembly’s human rights committee to release all those still detained “for exercising their right to peaceful assembly and expression.”