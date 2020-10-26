Turkey: Suspected Kurdish militant dead after police chase

ANKARA (AP) — A suspected Kurdish militant has detonated an explosive device following a police chase near Turkey’s border with Syria, killing himself, officials and media reports said. A second suspect was “neutralized” according to Turkey’s interior minister, and no other injuries were reported. The incident occurred Monday in the town of Iskenderun, in Hatay province, after police tried to stop two people at a road block, according to the local governor. Gov. Rahmi Dogan said on Twitter that an explosion took place as “one out of two terrorists” was “neutralized” following the chase. HaberTurk television said the suspect died after detonating an explosive device. Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu later tweeted that the second suspect was also “neutralized.”