Trump to escalate campaigning as Biden steps up own travel

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump plans to intensify an already breakneck travel schedule in the final full week of the presidential campaign. The events comes as the president overlooks a surge of coronavirus cases in the U.S. and a fresh outbreak in his own White House. Trump is expected to hit nearly a dozen states in his last-ditch effort to recover ground from Democrat Joe Biden. The former vice president also plans to pick up his travel schedule, aiming to hit the half-dozen battleground states his campaign sees as key to his victory. Biden plans a mix of socially distanced, in-person events with virtual events.