TRACKING: Slick roads this morning; Cold temperatures

Today: Snow will end in eastern Iowa by 0 a.m.. Watch for slicks spots on area roadways, especially bridges and overpasses. This afternoon will be dry with a mostly cloudy to partly sunny sky. It will be chilly with high temperatures in the 30s and a north/northwest wind 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy and cold. Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper teens to lower 20s with a north/northwest wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and chilly once again. Highs will be in the middle 30s to lower 40s with a west/southwest wind 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and a bit warmer. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s with a southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Thursday: It will be breezy with a chance of rain in southern Iowa.

Temperatures will be warmer by the end of the week and into the weekend.