TRACKING: Cold temperatures stick around

Today: Partly cloudy to partly sunny for today. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. That northwest wind will keep temperatures on the cold side. Highs will only be in the 30s today.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies overnight tonight, with light northwest winds. Low temperatures will be in the teens to low 20s further south.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny for Tuesday, with temperatures inching to the mid to upper 30s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Skies remain clear overnight Tuesday. Lows will be near the mid 20s.

Wednesday: Another round of sunshine as we head toward the midweek. Southwest winds will help boost our temperatures. Highs will be around the 50 degree mark.

There’s a chance for showers, mainly in the southern viewing area counties, on Thursday. Temperatures will be back in the 50’s for Halloween, with mostly sunny skies.