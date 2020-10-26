TRACKING: Another cold day

Tonight: Clouds clear this evening as temperatures drop into the 20s. It is a cold night ahead with morning lows in the upper teens to low 20s. The sky is clear with a light north wind overnight.

Tuesday: It is another cold day with highs in the 30s. Normal highs should be in the upper 50s. The wind is light, and the sun will be shining. The sky remains clear Tuesday night as temperatures drop into the low 20s.

Wednesday: Finally, a little warmer. Highs near 50 will feel good after the recent below normal temperatures. The wind is from the southwest at 5-15 mph with plenty of sunshine.

Thursday: This is a slightly cooler day with lots of clouds. There is a tropical system to our southeast and we are far enough away that we will be dry.

Friday: We are back to sunshine with highs again near 50 and gentle breeze.

Saturday/Sunday: Mostly sunny both days with highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.